 German regulator mulls action over coverage misses - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

German regulator mulls action over coverage misses

08 JUN 2021

German operators could be slapped with fines for failing to meet coverage targets set during a spectrum auction in 2015, following a review by the country’s communications regulator, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The newspaper noted following an extension of a deadline to meet various commitments until the end of 2020, regulator Bundesnetzagentur was in the process of assessing legal moves because seamless coverage along train routes and highways was still not in place.

Its revelations come from a document sent from the authority to its political advisory board. It is unclear which providers, if any, have met the required level of coverage across transport routes.

The commitments were made as part of the terms in an auction of 4G spectrum for 4G.

In April 2020 operators were threatened with action if they failed to meet missed targets around connecting households and travel routes by an extended deadline of the year-end.

At the time Vodafone Germany, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica Deutschland had fallen short of targets meant to have been completed by 1 January 2020.

Since then operators have hit several household targets, though in August 2020 Telefonica warned it faced challenges on the transport portion of its commitment.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Germany set to move on €1.1B coverage scheme

Germany boosts 5G project funding

Bangladesh 4G auction raises $898M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association