Home

Giesecke and Devrient bolsters IoT play with Pod Group

07 JUL 2021

Giesecke & Devrient acquired IoT network specialist Pod Group for an undisclosed sum, a deal designed to increase the security and technology vendor’s reach to cover a wider segment of the IoT ecosystem.

Pod Group sells enterprises IoT network infrastructure covering connectivity and managed services for private networks. It supports a range of technologies including eUICC, eSIM, private LTE and advanced SIM app technology.

It pitches itself as the “world’s first IoT enterprise network operator”.

Among many other security and technology services, Giesecke & Devrient provides connectivity solutions covering eSIMs and associated management systems for consumer handsets and IoT. The company also supplies traditional SIM cards.

Announcing the acquisition, Pod Group noted becoming part of the company would help it “accelerate market adoption of eSIM for the IoT by reducing barriers to entry, cost of adoption and maximising enterprise ownership and control”.

Giesecke & Devrient mobile security CEO Carsten Ahrens added the company “ideally complemented” its trusted connectivity portfolio.

“The joint portfolio comprises proven connectivity management, proven security and performance in supporting hundreds of millions of mobile devices worldwide. Together with Pod we will accelerate our work to unleash the full potential of IoT solutions for enterprises and MNOs, globally”.

