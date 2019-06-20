 GCI, Ericsson take 5G into the wild - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeEricsson MWCS19 Connectivity Theme

GCI, Ericsson take 5G into the wild

20 JUN 2019

Ericsson publicised details of its 22nd 5G contract, a deal with regional US operator GCI which marks the first deployment of the technology in Alaska.

In a statement, the vendor said it will begin constructing a network in Anchorage, the state’s largest city, in the coming months. Ericsson’s 5G New Radio hardware and software will be deployed at 82 GCI macro sites, with the operator’s existing metro fibre network being used for backhaul.

The 5G network is due to be lit in the first half of 2020 and will use GCI’s existing low- and mid-band spectrum assets, including 600MHz; 700MHz; 850MHz; PCS; and AWS airwaves.

All told, the deployment will cover an area larger than the US state of Rhode Island, which is approximately 1,200 square miles.

GCI CEO Ron Duncan said the move will increase mobile network capacity tenfold and enable smart city initiatives in Anchorage.

Ericsson chief Borje Ekholm explained that in addition to benefitting consumers, the upgraded network will accelerate the creation of new applications for the oil and gas, mining and healthcare industries across Alaska.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association