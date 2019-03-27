 FTC probes broadband privacy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FTC probes broadband privacy

27 MAR 2019

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered top broadband providers to share previously undisclosed details about their privacy policies, as concerns about data breaches and money-making methods mount.

In letters to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile US and Google Fibre, the agency demanded details on what categories of personal information they collect about users or their devices; techniques for collecting that information; whether the data is shared with third parties; internal policies for allowing access to the data; and how long it is stored.

The FTC also asked whether and how user information is aggregated, anonymised or deidentified; if consumers can opt-out of the collection, retention, use and disclosure of their data; can users correct or delete their personal information; and if providers have denied or degraded a user’s service after they opted-out of data collection.

Its move comes as the FTC steps-up pressure on tech giants in the wake of high profile data breaches and as concerns about how much control users have over their data grow.

In 2018, US operators faced backlash following reports that third parties improperly gained access to mobile subscriber location information.

Facebook, Apple and Google parent Alphabet were quizzed by politicians over their data collection and protection practices after the personal information of millions of Facebook users was leaked to data mining company Cambridge Analytica.

The FTC is reportedly negotiating a billion-dollar fine with Facebook.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile makes merchant payments play

OpenSignal finds rivals top AT&T 5G E speeds

T-Mobile commences home broadband trial

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association