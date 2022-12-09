 FTC accuses Meta of buying metaverse dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FTC accuses Meta of buying metaverse dominance

09 DEC 2022

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly claimed Meta Platforms was making acquisitions to establish a dominant position in the metaverse, as a trial got underway over the company’s attempts to buy a VR app developer.

In July, the FTC moved to block Meta Platforms’ proposed acquisition of Within Unlimited, arguing the tie-up would create a monopoly for fitness apps.

Meta Platforms struck the deal in 2021, a day after changing its name from Facebook.

Among its offerings, Within Unlimited operates popular subscription-based VR workout app Supernatural.

With a trial over the deal getting underway, Reuters reported FTC lawyers argued Meta Platforms was attempting to acquire new and diverse VR users, complementing its current customer base in the segment which tended to be young, male and focused on gaming.

At the crux of the FTC’s objections, it argues Meta Platforms has the resources and capability to build its own in-house VR fitness app and it even had plans in place to do so in 2021 through a partnership with digital health company Peleton.

However, Meta Platforms argued that particular plan was not advanced, while adding the FTC had not adequately defined the fitness market, with companies competing across a range of content and not just dedicated apps.

The outcome of the trial could go a long way to deciding the FTC’s broader goal of stopping Meta Platforms from making smaller acquisitions of potential rivals and therefore killing-off competition.

Supernatural is only available on Meta Quest devices.

Activision storm
In a separate probe, the FTC is set to enter into a legal battle with Microsoft, after voting to block a proposed $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard.

The regulator cited competition concerns as a major reason behind its decision, while the deal has also faced opposition in other markets including Europe. 

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Airtel, Meta Platforms forge India digital ecosystem

Germany gives green light to Meta VR devices

Meta names new India boss

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association