English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

French operators move away from consolidation talk

02 OCT 2017

Consolidation in the French market is reportedly off the table as the country’s operators focus on expansion through new services and geographical expansion, according to Bloomberg.

Sources quoted by the news website said since Orange’s failed bid to merge with Bouygues Telecom in early 2016, the dynamics of the market had changed and companies were now looking to explore other avenues to improve their position rather than engage in M&A activity.

The intensely competitive environment sparked by the entry of discount brand Free in 2012 appears to have subsided in recent quarters, with the country’s major operators recording signs of growth.

In July Orange reported its first quarterly rise in revenue for the French market since 2009: the following month  Bouygues and Free parent Iliad talked up strong subscriber gains in the first half of 2017. SFR said it generated solid results in its B2C mobile division during Q2, driven by new offers and the continued improvement of its 4G coverage.

While domestic results improve, the companies are also making moves in new sectors. Orange and Altice-owned SFR are eyeing growth through financial services, while Iliad is focused on a move into the Italian market.

There also seems little appetite from authorities for consolation. In March, regulator Arcep announced it would remain “very vigilant” if any M&A between the country’s operators was attempted.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

DT, Orange slam “punishing” European regulation

French president hits out at Nokia layoff plans

Iliad owner in talks over stake in Ireland operator eir

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association