 French court takes bite out of Apple fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

French court takes bite out of Apple fine

07 OCT 2022

A French appeals court reportedly cut a record fine slapped on Apple for alleged uncompetitive policies from €1.1 billion to €371.6 million, though both sides indicated further action on the levy could be in the offing.

Reuters reported the Paris Court of Appeal threw out one of three charges made against Apple by The French Competition Authority in 2020 over the company’s policies towards retailers and distributors, and adjusted the remainder of the sum.

Newspaper Le Monde noted full details of the decision are expected to be published later today (7 October).

Citing comments from respective representatives, Le Monde noted Apple planned to appeal with the aim of getting the whole case thrown out, while the competition authority will assess whether to appeal the court’s decision to cut the fine.

Original grievances laid out by the competition authority covered wholesale practices it claimed “sterilised the market”; depriving premium resellers of adequate new product supply; and implementing measures to prevent distributors lowering prices.

The fine followed a lengthy investigation commenced after a complaint made in 2012 by a then distributor of Apple products in the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

France offers more spectrum for industrial 5G

France flags measures to boost industrial 5G

Luz verde de Francia a la compra de las torres de Altice por Cellnex
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association