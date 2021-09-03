 Free Mobile argues against Huawei permits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Free Mobile argues against Huawei permits

03 SEP 2021

France-based Free Mobile reportedly launched a lawsuit against permits given to Bouygues Telecom and SFR to use Huawei 5G antennas, which it argued gave its two rivals an unfair advantage.

French newspaper L’Express reported Free filed a case at the Paris administrative court claiming its own requests to security agency Anssi for clearance to use Huawei products was rejected, but Bouygues Telecom and SFR have been given the greenlight.

Orange was also prohibited from using Huawei equipment, the newspaper added.

Unlike the UK, France has not issued an outright ban on the use of Huawei’s products, however the government has made it clear operators were discouraged from additional equipment from the vendor.

Interestingly, a year ago, Bouygues Telecom revealed it planned to replace 3,000 Huawei antennas used in its network over the next eight years, a move deemed as a response to attempts by the government to phase out its kit.

However, it appears Bouygues Telecom is pushing ahead with deploying antennas from the vendor for next-generation services.

All four operators previously launched action against the state over the imposition of security restrictions, but have failed in their attempts to get the laws lifted.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Altice strikes deal to buy French MVNO business

Free Mobile keeps battling handset subsidies

SFR to cut staff as part of digital push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association