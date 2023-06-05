 France to put €3B into new chip facility - Mobile World Live
Home

France to put €3B into new chip facility

05 JUN 2023

Semiconductor companies GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics finalised a plan to jointly establish a manufacturing facility in France, with the country’s government injecting a significant sum into the project.

In a joint statement, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics explained they had concluded a deal to build the facility, following an initial agreement in July 2022, projecting a total cost of €7.5 billion.

The companies added the plant will receive “significant financial support” from the state of France, with Reuters placing the figure at €2.9 billion, more than half of a €5.5 billion finance package the nation set aside for the sector.

State aid is in line with the objectives of the European Commission’s European Chips Act and forms part of France’s 2030 national investment plan in technology and innovations.

The plant will be located next to a current STMicroelectronics facility in south east France.

GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield said the companies will collaborate on chip technology for high-demand sectors including automotive, IoT and mobile applications.

The pair’s original agreement targeted getting the plant to full capacity by 2026, producing up to 620,000 300mm wafers per year.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

