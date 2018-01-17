English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

France to open frequencies for 5G pilots

17 JAN 2018

French regulator Arcep announced it will grant temporary licences to test 5G in the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz and 26GHz bands in a bid to assess the potential of new network technology and identify challenges to widescale deployment.

The frequencies, which Arcep identified as prime candidates for 5G, will be available to operators and vertical industries, with the results used to help form the country’s 5G strategy. Arcep said one of its main objectives was to assess how the technology can be built to satisfy the needs of a range of industrial and IoT use cases, rather than just identifying the technical challenges of rollout.

Licences for the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz bands will be available in selected metropolitan areas including Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lille, Le Havre, Saint-Etienne, Douai, Montpellier and Grenoble. Other bands or locations are available on request.

“5G is often touted as the generation that will be able to satisfy the connectivity needs of a wide variety of uses, from the public internet to critical industrial internet communications, by way of the ambient communications of a ubiquitous Internet of Things,” Arcep said in a statement.

“Conducting 5G pilots should help deepen a general understanding of the systems for cohabitation between players, and test out business models.”

“5G will probably constitute an amalgamation of different innovations (active antenna, use of very high frequencies, multiplication of small cells…) that could significantly alter the way a mobile network is deployed. Arcep wants to work in tandem with the sector to get a jump on the potential effects of these innovations.”

In addition to the trials, Arcep is preparing its plan for the allocation of 5G licences and a government consultation is also underway.

The move comes shortly after a deal with operators to secure €3 billion in investments to expand 4G across France, as the regulator steps-up its bid to improve connectivity in the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ofcom pushes on with auction despite 3 UK appeal

Ericsson reveals data flexibility key to 5G adoption

French operators vow to invest €3B in 4G expansion

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association