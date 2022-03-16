 France offers more spectrum for industrial 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

France offers more spectrum for industrial 5G

16 MAR 2022

France moved to open up more spectrum frequencies to vertical sectors as part of efforts to accelerate the deployment of industrial 5G use cases in the country.

The government and regulator Arcep announced industrial players can apply to access frequencies in the 3.8GHz to 4.0GHz band until the end of 2022.

Businesses in sectors including manufacturing, logistics, energy, health, smart city and more will each be able to make use of a 100MHz block in this band for three years to trial different use cases.

Arcep stated businesses will have access to a “mature and varied ecosystem of terminals and equipment” because of the band’s proximity to the core 5G band (3.4GHz to 3.8GHz).

Vertical sectors are already permitted to use frequencies in the 2.6GHz and 26GHz bands in France. Arcep also plans to simplify access to the 2.6GHz TDD band by creating a new portal for applicants.

The move to open up more spectrum comes after France unveiled a series of measures to boost industrial 5G in the nation.

A report published by Philippe Herbert, president of Mission 5G Industrielle, identified a total of seven reasons why industrial use is dragging its heels in France compared with other European countries.

These include poor access to relevant spectrum frequencies, the insufficient availability of suitable equipment and services, difficulty in finding the right skills, and the lack of maturity of French and European industrial 5G ecosystems.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

NZ smartphone market faces continued headwinds

Millicom chief seeks to unlock digital alchemy

Private network revenue to hit $8.3B by 2026

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association