English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

France hits out at WhatsApp over data sharing

19 DEC 2017

France’s data protection watchdog CNIL issued a formal notice to WhatsApp to comply with its requirements within a month or face “a sanction”, after an investigation into data sharing with parent Facebook.

The issue stems from an August 2016 update to the WhatsApp terms of service, which said data would be shared with Facebook for the purpose of targeted advertising, security, and the evaluation and improvement of services.

After an investigation, CNIL said while the security function “seems to be essential to the efficient functioning of the application”, this is not the case for “business intelligence” functions, which therefore fall foul of data protection rules.

In particular, it said consent is not correctly obtained because it is not specific to the purpose and it is not a free choice: the only way to refuse data transfer for business intelligence use is to uninstall the app.

WhatsApp also did not comply with repeated requests to provide a sample of French users’ data which had been transferred to Facebook, because “as it is located in the United States, it considers that it is only subject to the legislation of this country”.

The practice of sharing data between WhatsApp and Facebook has been the subject of criticism at a European level.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Google, Facebook told to accept China internet rules

Facebook adds host of new features to Instant Games

Facebook targets kids with new messaging app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association