English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Foxconn branches out with $866M Belkin deal

27 MAR 2018

Hon Hai Precision’s (Foxconn) interconnect technology subsidiary struck a $866 million deal to acquire consumer electronics company Belkin International – its latest move to diversify its business from contract manufacturing.

The deal – made by Foxconn’s FIT Hon Teng (FITHT) division – will increase the company’s consumer-facing presence to include a range of wireless and computer peripherals. It will also provide exposure to the emerging smart home sector.

In a stock market statement, FITHT said Belkin International was a “world-recognised brand” with strong sales channels in the US, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition to Belkin’s current product range, “the rapid rise of smart home products, and the near-term projections for the market, provide significant additional tailwinds to future growth”.

Outlining the rationale behind the transaction, FITHT also pointed to the large patent portfolio held by Belkin International, including in smart energy and smart water system technology.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearances.

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple supplier, but repeatedly voiced aims to diversify and further expand its influence across the global technology sector.

In February, the company earmarked $4 billion to invest in new projects covering 5G, IoT and AI. Earlier this month, it gained approval for an IPO of subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet to fund the plan.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Foxconn technology investment plan progresses

Foxconn earmarks $4B for 5G, AI, IoT projects

Blog: Why did Foxconn CEO postpone IFA keynote?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association