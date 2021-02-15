 Former Vodafone chief Colao leads Italy digitalisation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Former Vodafone chief Colao leads Italy digitalisation

15 FEB 2021

Former CEO of Vodafone Group Vittorio Colao (pictured) was reportedly given a spot in the newly formed Italian government, taking the reins of the country’s digital transformation.

Colao was appointed to serve in a newly created role of Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition in the administration of Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank who was sworn in as Italy’s new Prime Minister following resignation of Giuseppe Conte, media reports said.

The new minister’s tenure in the telecommunications field includes serving as Vodafone Group’s CEO from 2008 to 2018, and a non-executive director role at Verizon since May 2019.

News agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata reported Colao had rejected a proposed ministerial role in 2018, stating he had to complete a work commitment to more than 100,000 people at Vodafone.

When he departed the operator, it highlighted his work leading its transformation from 2G and 3G networks to “one of the world’s leading converged communications companies”, and oversight of a “strategic reshaping of the group”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia seeks €1B from cloud unit launch

Ericsson, TIM y Qualcomm anuncian récord en acceso inalámbrico fijo

Demandan a Apple en España y otros países por la ralentización deliberada del iPhone
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association