 Former TV boss Crozier in frame for BT chair role - Mobile World Live
Home

Former TV boss Crozier in frame for BT chair role

09 AUG 2021

BT Group was tipped to appoint former CEO of broadcaster ITV and Royal Mail Adam Crozier as its new chair, replacing retiring incumbent Jan du Plessis.

Newspaper The Sunday Times reported Crozier was set to quit as chair of online retailer Asos to take the position at BT. However, he is expected to retain his various other board positions.

Crozier was previously CEO of broadcaster ITV and UK postal services provider Royal Mail. Earlier in his career he also led the English Football Association.

The executive is currently chair of hotel and restaurant business Whitbread and research company Kantar. Crozier is also a non-executive director of electronics giant Sony.

BT announced the departure of du Plessis in March as it launched the search for his successor. At the time no firm timeline was committed to, with the end date of his tenure dependent on the length of the appointment process.

A week after announcing it was on the hunt for a new chair, BT was forced to deny media reports a rift between its CEO Philip Jansen and du Plessis had led to the latter’s departure.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

