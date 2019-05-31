 Former Telstra chief handed Vodafone role - Mobile World Live
Home

Former Telstra chief handed Vodafone role

31 MAY 2019
David Thodey

Vodafone Group appointed former Telstra and IBM Australia chief David Thodey (pictured) to its board as a non-executive director.

Thodey retired from his role at the helm of Australian operator Telstra in 2015 after six years in charge. Previously he spent 22 years at IBM, rising to CEO of the company’s Australia and New Zealand regional division.

He currently holds board positions at Ramsay Health Care and Tyro, and is chairman of Australian government agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. Thodey is also a former GSMA board member.

Vodafone Group chairman Gerard Kleisterlee said its new appointment brings “extensive experience and a track record of strong operational performance in both the telecommunications and technology sectors.”

The move is subject to the approval of Vodafone shareholders at the company’s upcoming AGM, scheduled for 23 July.

Earlier this week, the operator announced Samuel Jonah would not stand for re-election to the board at the AGM having served for nine years.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

Read more

