Former T-Mobile exec to lead Dish 5G charge - Mobile World Live

Home

Former T-Mobile exec to lead Dish 5G charge

02 JUN 2020

Dish Network appointed former T-Mobile US executive Dave Mayo to lead deployment of its forthcoming 5G network, bringing him on board as part of a management reshuffle in its mobile division.

Mayo, who spent more than two decades at T-Mobile, most recently as SVP and chief of its 5G and IoT business, is tasked with developing Dish Network’s mobile strategy and ensuring the successful launch of its standalone 5G network.

The company also named COO John Swieringa as group president of retail wireless, responsible for the strategy around sales, customer experience, IT and billing operations.

Jeff Blum, former deputy general counsel who helped negotiate Dish Network’s role in T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger, was promoted to EVP of external and legislative affairs.

Dish Network’s management moves come ahead of its planned entry into the US mobile market, following the expected purchase of prepaid assets from Sprint’s Boost Mobile brand.

Chairman Charlie Ergen previously said the transaction could be completed by 1 June, though a company representative told Mobile World Live it had not yet happened, adding Dish Network has until 30 June to close the deal.

In November 2019, the company hired former Nokia executive Marc Rouanne as EVP and chief network officer, and one-time Sprint CTO Stephen Bye as EVP and CCO.

