Former Synchronoss boss resurfaces at US fibre co - Mobile World Live

US-based fibre infrastructure provider FiberLight appointed former Synchronoss Technologies chief Glenn Lurie (pictured) to its advisory board, six months after he resigned from the software company.

FiberLight said Lurie will work closely with its executive chairman and CEO to provide insight into the telecoms and wireless sectors as it pushes to improve the connectivity of its fibre network.

CEO Chris Rabii stated Lurie’s “experience in bringing new technologies to market will be immeasurable” as it works to deliver “new connectivity and digital transformation opportunities”.

Lurie highlighted FiberLight’s involvement “in some of the more innovative projects across the fibre and wireless industries”.

He resigned from his role as president and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies in September 2020 following allegations of personal misconduct.

Lurie played a key role in securing an exclusive deal with Apple for its first iPhone for AT&T, where he worked for more than two decades, including as CEO of its mobile business from 2014 to 2017.