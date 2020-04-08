 Former Sprint cohort seeks T-Mobile deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Former Sprint cohort seeks T-Mobile deal

08 APR 2020

Regional US operator and long-time Sprint partner Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) sought to strike an affiliate deal with T-Mobile US, heading to the negotiating table in a bid to secure its future following a tie-up between the tier-1 players.

The negotiations mark a pivotal moment for Shentel, which has operated as a Sprint affiliate since 1995, selling products under the latter’s brand rather than its own. Its contract with Sprint was set to run until November 2029.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Shentel noted it has 90 days to come to terms with T-Mobile. If the pair fail to settle on an agreement by then, T-Mobile will have 60 days to decide whether it wants to purchase Shentel’s mobile assets.

Should T-Mobile reject this option, Shentel will be given the opportunity to purchase the legacy T-Mobile network and subscribers within its service area. If it chooses not to, T-Mobile will be forced to sell the operations on the open market or decommission them.

Shentel is one of the largest regional players in the US, with a footprint spanning parts of six states in the Mid-Atlantic area and a total of 1.1 million mobile subscribers at 31 December 2019.

During a recent call with investors, COO Dave Heimbach forecast a steep drop in mobile capex from $72 million in 2019 to a range of $40 million to $45 million in 2020, noting the company planned to put expansion efforts on hold until the situation with T-Mobile was settled.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

