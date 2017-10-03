English
Home

Former Intel CEO Otellini dies at 66

03 OCT 2017

Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini, who helped the company win Apple’s PC business and expanded Intel’s presence in software and security, died yesterday (Monday) at the age of 66.

“We are deeply saddened by Paul’s passing,” current Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement. “He was the relentless voice of the customer in a sea of engineers, and he taught us that we only win when we put the customer first.”

Otellini was Intel’s fifth chief executive, serving in that capacity from 2005 to his retirement in 2013, and was notably the first non-engineer to lead the company. His nearly four-decade-long career with Intel began in 1974, and saw Otellini fill various roles including EVP and GM of Intel’s Architecture Group and EVP and GM of Sales and Marketing before taking on the position of chief operating officer from 2002 to 2005.

Legacy
Under Otellini’s leadership, Intel grew its revenue from $34 billion in sales to $53 billion in 2012. As noted by The Atlantic after his retirement in 2013, the company raked in more revenue under Otellini in eight years than it had in the previous 45 years combined. Industry analyst Jack Gold said on Twitter Tuesday that Otellini led the company with “great skill”.

“Paul’s business acumen, optimism and dedication fueled our growth throughout his tenure as CEO,” Intel chairman Andy Bryant added in a statement. “His tireless drive, discipline and humility were cornerstones of his leadership and live on in our company values to this day.”

Intel, however, has largely been left out of the smartphone market, thanks in part to a decision made by Otellini to pass on an opportunity to supply chips for Apple’s iPhone. Otellini explained to The Atlantic that decision was made before the debut of the original iPhone; the forecasts relied on to make the call didn’t account for the device’s huge success.

“There was a chip that they were interested in that they wanted to pay a certain price for and not a nickel more and that price was below our forecasted cost. I couldn’t see it,” Otellini told The Atlantic in 2013. “It wasn’t one of these things you can make up on volume. And in hindsight, the forecasted cost was wrong and the volume was 100x what anyone thought.”

Otellini considered that choice a major regret. However, last year, Intel was able to get its foot back in the door when Apple decided to include Intel chips in some versions of its iPhone.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

