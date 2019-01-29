 Former Ingenu chief resurfaces at CoreKinect - Mobile World Live
Home

Former Ingenu chief resurfaces at CoreKinect

29 JAN 2019

John Horn (pictured) was appointed president and CSO of IoT hardware start-up CoreKinect, 18 months after leaving his role as CEO of low power wide area (LPWA) company Ingenu.

The move will see Horn return to familiar territory, as CoreKinect CEO Assar Badri noted in a statement the company is “currently deploying the largest LPWAN solution in the US”. Badri added Horn’s “expertise and business acumen” will help drive the company’s growth.

Horn said CoreKinect’s focus on simplifying delivery of custom IoT hardware at scale is “something that is desperately needed in the industry”.

The executive served as CEO of Ingenu for a little more than two years before he abruptly left the company in July 2017. He was an outspoken and charismatic leader at Ingenu but the company didn’t gain serious market share as it went up against rival proprietary LPWA techs from Sigfox and the LoRa Alliance, as well as standardised cellular LPWA techs NB-IoT and LTE-M.

A few months later, CMO Landon Garner also departed, taking up a position with IoT antenna company Taoglas.

Prior to Ingenu, Horn he was president of M2M vendor RacoWireless from 2011 to 2014, and National Director of M2M at T-Mobile US from 2002 to 2011.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

