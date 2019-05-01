 Former Google chief to leave Alphabet board - Mobile World Live
Home

Former Google chief to leave Alphabet board

01 MAY 2019

Alphabet announced former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will leave its board next month, as employees and shareholders questioned the oversight of members on issues including a sexual misconduct case.

“After over 18 years on the board, Eric Schmidt is not seeking re-election at the expiration of his current term on June 19, 2019,” the company said in a statmement, although he will continue as a technical adviser to Alphabet.

Schmidt served as a board member since March 2001 and led Google from then until 2011, when Larry Page took the helm. Schmidt was also Google’s executive chairman from 2011 to 2018.

As part of the reshuffle, Diane Greene, who served as a member of the board since January 2012, will not seek re-election. Greene served as CEO of Google Cloud from 2015 to 2019.

Meanwhile Robin Washington was elected to the board to serve on Alphabet’s Leadership Development and Compensation Committee.

She is executive VP and CFO of Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company.

In recent months, Google employees have urged the company to make  governance changes following the mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations and other staff concerns.

The cases have led to shareholder lawsuits against the board and executives.

Saleha Riaz

