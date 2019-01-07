 Ford targets C-V2X in 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ford targets C-V2X in 2022

07 JAN 2019

Ford unveiled plans to install cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connectivity in all new models released in the US from 2022, though warned the technology could only be deployed effectively if a conducive regulatory environment is in place.

C-V2X allows cars to use mobile technology to communicate with other vehicles and roadside infrastructure to warn drivers about potential hazards and other issues in advance.

In a blog, Ford connected vehicle platform and product executive director Don Butler confirmed the company’s plans, and noted use of the protocol could both increase vehicle safety and help authorities improve traffic flow.

“Planned alongside the rapidly building 5G cellular network, C-V2X enables direct communication between the connected devices, meaning a signal doesn’t need to first travel to a cellular tower, allowing vehicles to quickly send and receive information,” Butler explained.

He added the technology could also act as a complement to self driving car sensors in automated vehicles.

However, Butler noted the right regulation must be in place for the technology to reach its potential, adding it was: “inviting other automakers, infrastructure and road operators, as well as government agencies to work with us to accelerate momentum for C-V2X.”

Ford is one of a number of vehicle manufacturers to back the technology, alongside wireless vendors, operators and other infrastructure companies.

The company previously committed to adding mobile connectivity to all of its new vehicle models released in the US by the end of this year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ford strikes two acquisitions in major mobility push

Ford announces partnerships to create “living streets”

Blog: Used connected cars pose data security risk
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association