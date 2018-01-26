English
Home

Ford strikes two acquisitions in major mobility push

26 JAN 2018

US motor company Ford announced it is giving its mobility division a makeover, acquiring two new transportation solutions companies as part of a bid to accelerate delivery of mobility products.

Ford said its mobility subsidiary will acquire Autonomic, a company that specialises in scalable transportation architecture. Ford is also buying TransLoc, which provides on-demand technology for “microtransit” services.

The company reported it will also reshuffle its internal mobility teams into four new groups: Ford X, which will work to discover and develop new business models; the Mobility Business Group, responsible for scaling Ford’s existing solutions; Mobility Platforms and Products, tasked with designing and developing connectivity technology for Ford solutions; and Mobility Marketing and Growth, which will work to drive demand with consumers, commercial and city customers.

In addition to highlighting other initiatives, such as building a Transportation Mobility Cloud to manage communications across transportation infrastructure, Ford reiterated its commitment to connect 100 per cent of new vehicles in the US by 2019 and 90 per cent of vehicles globally by 2020.

“2018 is the year Ford Mobility moves from foundation building to product and service delivery, and we are acting decisively to ensure our teams are set up for success,” Ford Mobility president Marcy Klevorn said in a statement. “The acquisitions of Autonomic and TransLoc, together with the new organisation will enable faster innovation incubation and product development times, as well as increase the group’s ability to scale and create value for our shareholders.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

