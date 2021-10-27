 Ford gears up for factory 5G with AT&T - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ford gears up for factory 5G with AT&T

27 OCT 2021
Ford

Ford Motor Company tapped AT&T to deliver a private 5G network at a factory where it plans to produce electric versions of one of its top-selling vehicles, citing a need to prepare for future advances in manufacturing tech.

AT&T is deploying the network and its multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructure at a factory producing Ford’s electric vehicles where it plans to make non-ICE F-150 pickups.

Ford executive director for global manufacturing engineering Adrian Price stated it is deploying the technology “as a platform to enable us to use significant additional advanced manufacturing technologies in the future”.

AT&T explained the factory’s employees already use mobile devices to communicate information and images related to the manufacturing process, tasks the operator stated would be faster and more reliable over the private 5G network.

It also cited safety benefits by helping automated robotics and machinery make better decisions and react faster.

The private 5G network is part of a $250 million upgrade programme Ford initiated at the factory, which also involves adding 450 jobs.

AT&T and Ford explained they aim to achieve sustainable production and zero landfill waste.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AT&T books improved wireless revenue, base

T-Mobile dangles smartphone promo to lure users

AT&T bolsters IoT products

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association