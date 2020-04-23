 Finland prepares latest 5G auction - Mobile World Live
Finland prepares latest 5G auction

23 APR 2020

Finnish regulator Traficom moved ahead with plans for the nation’s latest auction of 5G spectrum, opening registration for a mmWave sale despite the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Three licences in the 26GHz band will be up for grabs, with each offering access to an 800MHz block of spectrum and covering all of mainland Finland. The starting price will be €7 million, with winners clear to commence network construction on 1 July.

Interested parties must register by 20 May and pay a participation fee of €40,000, with the auction set to begin on 8 June. Only one licence will be granted to any given enterprise or organisation.

Finland’s move comes despite the delay or cancellation of 5G spectrum auctions around the globe due to the pandemic: proceedings in Poland, Spain, the US and France were among those impacted.

Traficom noted the mmWave auction will be the third 5G spectrum sale in Finland, following earlier allocations in the 700MHz and 3.5GHz bands.

Diana Goovaerts

