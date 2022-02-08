Ferrari taps Qualcomm digital tech

Famed Italian sportscar maker Ferrari partnered with Qualcomm for digital cockpit technology, the latest in a string of automotive industry wins for the US-based chipmaker.

In a statement, Qualcomm explained there are two prongs to the arrangment: one covering the digital transformation of the Italian marque and systems for its road cars; the other as a premium partner for its Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 (F1) and e-sports teams.

The road car element involves Ferrari employing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a series of cloud-connected platforms the chip company claims are “needed for next-generation vehicles”. In addition to digital cockpit technology, the set-up covers telematics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated Qualcomm will help it learn more about “digital technologies and Web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport”.

The Scuderia Ferrari side of the coin initially involves Qualcomm’s logo featuring on the F1-75, the team’s entry to the 2022 F1 world championship which it is due to unveil on 17 February.

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon previously highlighted connected vehicles as a major opportunity for the company, which is gaining traction through deals with companies including BMW Group, Renault Group and Volvo Group.

The chip company is also long-time technical partner of Scuderia Ferrari rival Mercedes AMG Petronas, delivering a Wi-Fi system which boosted the capabilities of the German-headquartered team’s live telemetry system in a sport with a strong track record as a proving ground for novel technologies which eventually filter down to road vehicles.