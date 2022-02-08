 Ferrari taps Qualcomm digital tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ferrari taps Qualcomm digital tech

08 FEB 2022
Ferrari

Famed Italian sportscar maker Ferrari partnered with Qualcomm for digital cockpit technology, the latest in a string of automotive industry wins for the US-based chipmaker.

In a statement, Qualcomm explained there are two prongs to the arrangment: one covering the digital transformation of the Italian marque and systems for its road cars; the other as a premium partner for its Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 (F1) and e-sports teams.

The road car element involves Ferrari employing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a series of cloud-connected platforms the chip company claims are “needed for next-generation vehicles”. In addition to digital cockpit technology, the set-up covers telematics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated Qualcomm will help it learn more about “digital technologies and Web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport”.

The Scuderia Ferrari side of the coin initially involves Qualcomm’s logo featuring on the F1-75, the team’s entry to the 2022 F1 world championship which it is due to unveil on 17 February.

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon previously highlighted connected vehicles as a major opportunity for the company, which is gaining traction through deals with companies including BMW Group, Renault Group and Volvo Group.

The chip company is also long-time technical partner of Scuderia Ferrari rival Mercedes AMG Petronas, delivering a Wi-Fi system which boosted the capabilities of the German-headquartered team’s live telemetry system in a sport with a strong track record as a proving ground for novel technologies which eventually filter down to road vehicles.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm chief predicts Arm PC push

Qualcomm pronostica más presencia de Arm en los PC

Nvidia aportará su plataforma más reciente a los coches autónomos de Pony.ai
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association