 FCC's Carr blasts decision to cut Starlink out of RDOF - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC’s Carr blasts decision to cut Starlink out of RDOF

25 AUG 2022

Commissioner Brandon Carr slammed the US regulator’s decision earlier this month to cancel the $885.5 million Elon Musk’s Starlink won in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, claiming the reversal constitutes clear error and plainly exceeds agency authority.

Carr, the senior Republican Commissioner at the FCC, has been vocal about what he says is the lack of a coherent national strategy for the federal government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.

Starlink submitted a winning bid to provide high-speed Internet to 642,925 unserved rural homes and businesses across 35 states in late 2020 despite FCC reticence to include the company in an auction process due to concerns over its ability to deliver low-latency broadband services from its satellites.

 In a public notice announcing the reversal, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated that while Starlink’s technology has real promise, she questioned the decision to publicly subsidise its still developing technology for consumer broadband.

She also noted that Starlink’s service required users to purchase a $600 dish as another factor in the decision.

Carr stated the FCC is “providing universal service awards for far slower internet services that cost consumers far more” and that the price of equipment wasn’t a consideration in 2020.

Carr argued that Starlink was on track to meet its RDOF requirements and cited the satellite provider’s $1.9 billion deal to provide Internet services to US Air Force bases as proof of the confidence other federal agencies have in it.

By pulling Starlink out of the RDOF programme, he also stated that families where Starlink would have provided service in rural areas will now have a longer wait.

“By reversing course, the FCC has just chosen to vaporise that commitment and replace it with nothing. That’s a decision to leave families waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide when we have the technology to get them high-speed service today.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Latest US mid-band sale garners tepid response

Starlink given go-ahead for vehicles in motion

Starlink recibe autorización para conectar vehículos en movimiento
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association