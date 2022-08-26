FCC’s 2.5GHz auction hits $416M

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) 2.5GHz band auction totaled $416 million on Thursday after 63 rounds, which led to BitPath COO and auction analyst Sasha Javid stating there was an outside chance it could be wrapped up sometime next week.

Starting today (26 August), the auction moved to six rounds, which Javid noted could push the auction across the finish line next week. The auction was previously conducted over four rounds each day.

He stated there was a dip in demand in round 60 Thursday morning before the ensuing rounds picked up.

The US regulator’s latest spectrum auction kicked-off on 29 July. The auction covers 8,017 county-based overlay licences in the 2.5GHz band.

Analysts predict T-Mobile US will be the big winner in the auction since it already owns or leases large chunks of Educational Broadband Service (EBS) 2.5GHz spectrum.