 FCC’s 2.5GHz auction hits $416M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC’s 2.5GHz auction hits $416M

26 AUG 2022

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) 2.5GHz band auction totaled $416 million on Thursday after 63 rounds, which led to BitPath COO and auction analyst Sasha Javid stating there was an outside chance it could be wrapped up sometime next week.

Starting today (26 August), the auction moved to six rounds, which Javid noted could push the auction across the finish line next week. The auction was previously conducted over four rounds each day.

He stated there was a dip in demand in round 60 Thursday morning before the ensuing rounds picked up.

The US regulator’s latest spectrum auction kicked-off on 29 July. The auction covers 8,017 county-based overlay licences in the 2.5GHz band.

Analysts predict T-Mobile US will be the big winner in the auction since it already owns or leases large chunks of Educational Broadband Service (EBS) 2.5GHz spectrum.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

FCC’s Carr blasts decision to cut Starlink out of RDOF

Latest US mid-band sale garners tepid response

T-Mobile US backed as favourite in 2.5GHz auction

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association