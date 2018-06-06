English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

FCC vendor ban proposal shot down by industry

06 JUN 2018

The US wireless industry came out swinging against a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposal to prevent companies using government funds to buy equipment from vendors deemed to pose a threat to national security.

In a flurry of filings, operators, vendors and industry groups blasted the idea, and urged the FCC to rethink it.

Huawei, one of the companies expected to be impacted by the ban, led the charge, calling the plan an “arbitrary and capricious” overreach of the Commission’s authority which relies on “unverified and unsupportable” allegations.

Implementation of the proposal, Huawei added, would “cause costs far in excess of any slight benefits”.

In a statement, Steven Berry, head of the Competitive Carriers Association, argued tying the rule to government funding would “create significant hardships on many carriers and would risk consumers losing access to wireless services entirely” while producing little effect on national security.

AT&T also chimed in, noting restricting the vendor choices of some market participants and not others could “distort competition” and potentially “do more harm than good”.

Industry group CTIA pointed out in a filing wireless networks are already built to be secure, with “numerous built-in protections” such as encryption and authentication standards.

Additionally, CTIA noted the wireless industry has long collaborated with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as well as a number of other government agencies to mitigate “a wide variety of cyber and physical threats”. It asserted DHS is better positioned to lead supply chain risk assessments due to its “expertise, its access to classified intelligence information and its ability to protect the confidentiality of sensitive information shared by the private sector”.

The criticisms come in response to an FCC request for feedback on the proposal made during April.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Wearables growth slows

Huawei Australia dismisses security risk claims

AT&T drops fight against FTC in data throttling case

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association