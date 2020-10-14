 FCC, USAID push US 5G views abroad - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC, USAID push US 5G views abroad

14 OCT 2020

The US ramped efforts to spread its 5G policies abroad, as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) teamed to influence development of the technology in emerging markets.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the agencies will coordinate efforts to steer developing countries away from so-called “untrusted vendors”, and encourage use of “open, interoperable, reliable and secure” network infrastructure.

USAID committed to: provide “technical assistance, including through embedded advisers” to governments which request help revising telecoms policies; educate private-sector partners on cybersecurity risks; and help establish contact between open RAN vendors and government officials.

The FCC will supply technical experts on telecoms and spectrum law to share information with government officials and train USAID workers.

USAID is an independent federal agency which leads the government’s international development and disaster assistance efforts, with activities spanning Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.

The move aims to implement part of a national 5G security plan laid out by the US in March, which includes a goal to promote global development of secure systems.

It also comes as the US continues a campaign to reduce domestic reliance on Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, and pressures allies to do the same, an effort it formalised in April with the launch of its Clean Networks programme.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Ericsson seals KPN 5G core deal

TSMC ups full year earnings expectations

Rogers shatters 5G coverage goal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association