English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC under fire over Straight Path, FiberTower sales

15 MAR 2018

California congresswoman Anna Eshoo alleged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) bent the rules for Verizon and AT&T, allowing the operators to unfairly pick up large amounts of mmWave spectrum through recent company acquisitions.

Verizon shelled out $3.1 billion to acquire Straight Path Communications and its licences in the 39GHz and 28GHz bands in May 2017, while AT&T recently completed an acquisition of FiberTower and its 39GHz mmWave holdings for a cool $207 million.

In a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, Eshoo claimed the agency allowed “Straight Path and FiberTower to sell billions of dollars of public assets for private gain”, despite the commission finding both companies failed to meet spectrum buildout requirements.

She argued FCC policies “unambiguously” required the companies to forfeit the unused licences back to the commission and blasted the FCC for allowing them to “profit handsomely from their wrongdoing” at the expense of taxpayers.

Auction impacts
Eshoo also alleged the Straight Path Communications deal will distort FCC plans for a 28GHz auction in November because Verizon already gained a “controlling interest” in the band and holds all the cards by being the only operator able to aggregate sufficient capacity in the band to justify an additional large investment.

The congresswoman called on Pai to reverse both decisions and reclaim the Straight Path Communications and FiberTower licences for auction: “Spectrum assignments should be neutral, transparent and efficient, and the current Bureau-level decisions are none of these things.”

Not alone
Eshoo’s argument echoes calls from the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) and T-Mobile US for the commission to put Straight Path Communications and FiberTower’s licences up for auction.

In late February, the CCA filed a petition asking the FCC to reverse its Straight Path Communications decision, noting the deal pushes Verizon’s holdings well above spectrum aggregation limits in several key markets.

Earlier this week, the CCA also called for a stay on AT&T’s FiberTower approval on the basis the decision was based on “an incomplete and flawed public interest analysis” and “harms competition, the economy and, most concerningly, consumers”.

CCA CEO Steven Berry said in a statement the approval amounted to “special treatment” for AT&T and FiberTower, and added “the commission should not be in the position of choosing winners and losers”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon claims first with inter-carrier SDN demo

FCC enforcement chief mooted to replace Clyburn

T-Mobile urges FCC to expand mmWave auction

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association