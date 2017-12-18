English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC targets towers in the twilight zone

18 DEC 2017

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sought public comment on a proposed action which would streamline new antenna deployments on thousands of towers currently caught in a “regulatory quagmire” related to the historic review process.

Specifically, the FCC’s proposed action targets so-called twilight towers, those built between 16 March 2001 and 7 March 7 2005, which either did not complete a historic review or have no documentation from such a review. If adopted, the action would exclude these towers from the required historic preservation review, treating them the same as older towers already exempt from the process.

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly noted there are approximately 4,300 twilight towers across the US which could potentially hold an additional 6,500 antennas.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai added freeing up this infrastructure for co-location without a “costly” review process would make it easier for mobile providers to expand their wireless coverage without the need for new construction: “The more rapidly we enable additional use of this infrastructure, the sooner consumers everywhere can benefit from next-generation wireless services.”

Pai said he hopes the FCC will wrap up the proceeding by the middle of 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC updates rules for mobile services

FCC repeals net neutrality

AT&T trials delivery of internet over power lines

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association