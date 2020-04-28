 FCC spotlights rural LTE boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC spotlights rural LTE boost

28 APR 2020

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) figures highlighted progress in delivering faster 4G data rates to US consumers in 2018, but showed there is still work to do as the percentage covered by lower-tier LTE speeds was barely unchanged year-on-year.

The 2020 FCC Broadband Deployment Report showed a significant rise in the proportion of the population able to access LTE data rates of 10Mb/s in the downlink and 3Mb/s up by end-2018. It found coverage in rural areas jumped to 83.3 per cent (see chart, right, click to enlarge) after hovering around the 70 per cent mark for several years, with urban availability also higher, albeit this growth was more broadly in line with previous years.

All told, the increases resulted in a near 5 per cent annual bump in the proportion of the US population able to access services offering this level of data speeds.

However, the figures showed there was little progress in the number able to access data rates of 5Mb/s down and 1Mb/s up, with the 99.9 per cent population coverage largely unchanged on 2017.

In the report, the FCC argued the numbers showed it was fulfilling its directive to ensure broadband is deployed on a “reasonable and timely basis”. But the regulator accepted the research showed its “work to close the digital divide is not complete”.

The 2018 figures are the most-recently available data from the regulator, which requires a significant amount of time to analyse, verify and publish its findings.

There was dissent among the ranks regarding the accuracy of the report, with Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel arguing the operator-supplied data used is “seriously flawed” and, as a result the study “wildly understates the extent of the digital divide in this country”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

FCC moves against China Telecom, Unicom

FCC approves rural 5G fund, 6GHz rules

Ligado charts course to 5G after FCC win

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association