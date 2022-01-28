 FCC sends China Unicom packing - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC sends China Unicom packing

28 JAN 2022
FCC

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoked China Unicom Americas’ operating permit, a move it pitched as protecting the nation’s telecoms infrastructure from potential security threats.

China Unicom Americas has 60 days to end operations in the US after the FCC issued an order at a meeting yesterday (27 January). Chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) stated the national security environment had changed significantly in the 20 years since the operator was first authorised.

“There has been mounting evidence and with it growing concern that Chinese state-owned carriers pose a real threat to the security of our telecommunications networks”.

The FCC stated China Unicom’s state ownership raised concerns over spying by accessing or misdirecting communications.

China Unicom Americas offers connectivity, cloud, IoT, video conferencing and unified communications services to enterprise customers. It also provides consumer mobile services: the FCC plans to issue guidance on finding other service providers.

The regulator initiated action on China Unicom Americas in early 2021, part of a broader clampdown which already resulted in it attempting to push China Telecom Americas out of the market, which the operator contested in court.

In 2021, all three major Chinese operators were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange at the behest of former President Donald Trump.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

