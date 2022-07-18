 FCC seeks additional $3B to remove Chinese kit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC seeks additional $3B to remove Chinese kit

18 JUL 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) reportedly sent a letter to a US politician which stated the agency needed an additional $3.1 billion to help operators replace equipment from Chinese vendors including Huawei and ZTE.

Reuters reported Rosenworcel contacted Senator Maria Cantwell, who heads the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, outlining the need for additional funding to rip and replace the equipment from US operators’ networks.

Congress allocated $1.9 billion to the FCC Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Programme, but Rosenworcel reportedly stated it now requires just shy of $5 billion.

She reportedly added the FCC was ready to begin handling the first claims under the scheme and would prioritise based on government guidance.

Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) president and CEO Steven Berry stated Rosenworcel’s letter was a call to action and it was “clear that the funding currently in the programme still falls far short of the support needed by affected carriers”.

Joseph Franell, president of ISP Blue Mountain Networks, told Mobile World Live (MWL) he wasn’t surprised about the need for additional cash after the FCC expanded eligibility for the programme.

“There was a specific list of approved equipment to pick from for the replacements and cost continues to go up,” he said, adding Blue Mountain Networks had replaced some of its Huawei equipment but is waiting on the funds to finish the swap out.

Congress passed a law in 2019 requiring operators serving less than 10 million customers which had received government subsidies to remove network equipment which posed a national security risk.

There were claims Huawei and ZTE installed backdoors in their equipment which could be accessed by the Chinese government, assertions both companies continue to deny.

The FCC rejected appeals by the companies against designations of being a security threat in 2020.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Huawei eyes major IoT, enterprise impact from 5.5G

China Unicom Beijing taps Huawei for rural 5G boost

Starlink users rally to Dish objection call

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association