English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC scrutinises network recovery practices

09 NOV 2018

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched a review into operators’ network recovery practices in the wake of what Chairman Ajit Pai deemed an “unacceptable” response to Hurricane Michael.

In letters to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, Verizon and others, the FCC asked operators to report on how they’ve implemented a voluntary framework for disaster response developed by the commission in 2016. The protocol, known as the Wireless Resiliency Cooperative Framework, calls for operators to extend mutual aid and roaming agreements in case of emergency, and communicate with customers about recovery efforts.

Specifically, the FCC requested information on how operators implemented roaming agreements and any technical challenges faced; accounts of instances where roaming or mutual aid were denied; and explanations for situations in which the framework was not applied.

Pai said in a statement the examination of existing procedures is meant to ensure “all wireless carriers are meeting communities’ needs and doing everything they can to promptly restore service after a natural disaster”.

The scrutiny comes after hurricane seasons in 2017 and 2018 tested the limits of US operator networks. In September 2017, Hurricane Maria wiped out 95 per cent of cell sites in Puerto Rico. Last month, Hurricane Michael ripped through the southern US, knocking out more than 60 per cent of cell sites in parts of the state of Florida.

Commissioner Brendan Carr, who examined the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, called the review “the right step” to take, adding “there are lessons to be learned” to better prepare for future events.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC chief presses operators over illegal call prevention

FCC calls economic expert to review mega merger

FCC presses on with controversial small cell plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association