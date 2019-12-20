 FCC rolls out wireless alert upgrades - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC rolls out wireless alert upgrades

20 DEC 2019

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a suite of updates to its mobile warning system are now live, allowing public safety officials to send more precise alerts to citizens in potentially hazardous situations.

The update offers improved geography accuracy for alerts, with operators required to deliver messages across 100 per cent of a target area with an overshoot of no more than one-tenth of a mile.

Other key features include the accommodation of longer messages, with an increased character limit of 360 compared to 90 previously; and the addition of a new class of alerts for officials to distribute pertinent information, such as the location of emergency shelters after a disaster.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the changes will “help save lives” by making mobile alerts “an even more powerful tool for emergency managers to warn and protect the public”.

The rollout comes nearly two years after the FCC approved an order mandating the upgrades.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Latest US 5G auction bids soar

FCC quizzed over Sprint, T-Mobile merger approval

Qualcomm sees C-V2X opening in FCC 5.9GHz decision

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association