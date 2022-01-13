FCC proposes overhauling data breach reporting rules

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed rules which would require operators to be more proactive when reporting network hacks, a response to recent breaches.

The FCC stated it aims to align its rules more closely with national and state laws covering security lapses. Rosenworcel explained data breaches are increasing in frequency, sophistication and scale, with long-lasting effects on consumers.

A key proposal would require operators to report data breaches to the FCC in addition to the US Secret Service and FBI as currently stipulated.

The FCC also proposed eliminating an existing seven-day wait between operators informing the government and the public.

It is also seeking comment on whether the FCC should mandate customer breach notices include specific categories of information, which it noted could help ensure notifications contain actionable information useful to consumers.