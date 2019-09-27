 FCC presses ahead with 3.5GHz auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC presses ahead with 3.5GHz auction

27 SEP 2019

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a mid-2020 start date for its first mid-band spectrum auction, despite pressure from one member to pull the timeline forward into 2019.

Bidding on licences for the shared 3.5GHz band will begin 25 June 2020. Comments are currently being sought on the proposed auction structure, including a motion to further expand the geographic area covered by each licence.

The FCC previously increased the licence zones for the band in October 2018. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured, far left) warned further expansion would narrow the pool of players able to make use of the spectrum and “unacceptably risk the opportunities for innovation in this band and new entry points for 5G”.

She also argued the 3.5GHz auction should take precedence over the FCC’s third sale of mmWave spectrum scheduled for December, citing a dire need for mid-band airwaves for 5G.

“I would hold this auction this year, before we bring to market any more high band spectrum including the 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands.”

The action comes shortly after the FCC gave the go ahead for initial commercial deployments in the unlicensed portion of the 3.5GHz band.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint accused of subsidy abuse

FCC launches 5G testbeds in two cities

FCC Commissioner slams Huawei; urges kit removal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association