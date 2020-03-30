 FCC preps $200M telehealth push to combat Covid-19 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC preps $200M telehealth push to combat Covid-19

30 MAR 2020

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) laid the groundwork for a new programme to boost telehealth services across the country, after receiving $200 million in funding as part of a Covid-19 (coronavirus) relief package passed by Congress.

Under a proposal by FCC chairman Ajit Pai, funding would be distributed through a new Covid-19 Telehealth Programme to help eligible healthcare providers purchase fixed or wireless broadband connectivity and devices necessary for remote services.

In addition to treating Covid-19 patients directly, the programme is intended to help free-up hospital space and reduce potential exposure to the virus by treating patients with other ailments remotely.

Pai cast the programme as a “critical tool” for healthcare providers attempting to address the pandemic, but it is unclear how quickly funding might be distributed.

Senior FCC officials told journalists the exact timeline will depend on how long it takes the five-member FCC to vote on Pai’s plan, and how long it takes to receive and evaluate applications. The aim, they said, is to get money out the door within a matter of weeks.

Eligibility
Seven categories of healthcare providers would be eligible to apply for funding under the plan: teaching hospitals; community health centres; local health departments; community mental health centres; non-profit hospitals; rural clinics; and skilled nursing facilities.

Applications would be considered on a rolling basis, with preference given to services offered in areas hardest-hit by the virus and those serving high-risk patients.

The officials did not specify a limit on the amount of funding applicants could receive, but said they do not expect to award more than $1 million to any single applicant. Funding would remain available until the full $200 million is expended or the pandemic ended.

Money for the programme was allocated to the FCC as part of a larger $2 trillion stimulus package known as the CARES Act, which was signed into law on 27 March.

The proposed Covid-19 Telehealth Programme is distinct from the FCC’s Connected Care Pilot Programme, which aims to distribute some $100 million over three years to help fund telehealth services.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

FCC delays 3.5GHz auction

Verizon latest to tap FCC temporary spectrum boost

US Cellular gets spectrum infusion from FCC

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association