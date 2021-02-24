 FCC plans vote on open RAN review - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC plans vote on open RAN review

24 FEB 2021

Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head Jessica Rosenworcel proposed an inquiry into open RAN to establish what the agency’s role should be in promoting the approach.

The proposed review would seek views from the industry on the current status of global open RAN deployments; the role of emerging and incumbent vendors, and the FCC in standards setting; challenges involving testing, integration and deployment; and establishing a competitive market.

Rosenworcel stated a fuller investigation would allow the FCC to “compile a record about how we can secure our vulnerable supply chains once and for all, and revitalise the nation’s 5G leadership and innovation”.

A vote on the proposal is set for next month.

Rosenworcel previously suggested the government fund open RAN development, and that the FCC could establish a testing environment and incentivise operators to use the approach to replace equipment deemed not to be trustworthy.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

