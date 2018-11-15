English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC opens door for better GPS on US devices

15 NOV 2018

Devices in the US will soon be able to tap into a European satellite system to boost domestic GPS signals under a new order approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The decision allows consumer and industry devices, including smartphones, to access two signals from the European Union’s Global Navigation Satellite System, known as Galileo. By combining information from that system with data from the US Global Position System, the FCC said devices will be able to provide better reliability, accuracy and range for navigation and timing services.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the decision would impact “many areas of our economy, including automotive, aviation, rail, maritime and agricultural industries, and produce safety benefits by reducing the risks of accidents and disaster, aid in emergency response, and synchronising power grid and critical infrastructure”.

A number of popular consumer devices already come with support for Galileo, including Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, Xs, Xr and Watch Series 3 and 4; Google’s Pixel 2 and 3; and Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S9 and Note 9.

It is unclear, however, whether manufacturers will have to push out a software update to enable access for users in the US.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC takes hard line as mmWave sale begins

FCC to resume T-Mobile, Sprint merger review

FCC scrutinises network recovery practices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association