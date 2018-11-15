FCC opens door for better GPS on US devices

Devices in the US will soon be able to tap into a European satellite system to boost domestic GPS signals under a new order approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The decision allows consumer and industry devices, including smartphones, to access two signals from the European Union’s Global Navigation Satellite System, known as Galileo. By combining information from that system with data from the US Global Position System, the FCC said devices will be able to provide better reliability, accuracy and range for navigation and timing services.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the decision would impact “many areas of our economy, including automotive, aviation, rail, maritime and agricultural industries, and produce safety benefits by reducing the risks of accidents and disaster, aid in emergency response, and synchronising power grid and critical infrastructure”.

A number of popular consumer devices already come with support for Galileo, including Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, Xs, Xr and Watch Series 3 and 4; Google’s Pixel 2 and 3; and Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S9 and Note 9.

It is unclear, however, whether manufacturers will have to push out a software update to enable access for users in the US.