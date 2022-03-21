FCC, NTIA name representatives for spectrum tie-up

US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) named staff members to take part in cross-advisory committees as part of a plan to work together on spectrum issues.

The announcement on 18 March follows details the organisations issued in February to coordinate their spectrum management efforts after a dust-up with the aviation industry over AT&T and Verizon’s C-band deployments near airports.

The increased cooperation included the creation of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative, which called for the two government entities to participate in cross-agency advisory groups.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel named Jessica Quinley to participate as an observer in NTIA’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.

Quinley currently serves as an acting legal adviser in the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

On the NTIA side, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson named policy spectrum specialist Douglas Brake and Timothy May, a senior adviser in the Office of the Assistant Secretary, to participate in the FCC’s Technological Advisory Council and its Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, respectively.

Brake previously directed the broadband and spectrum policy work at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Before joining NTIA, May was a policy analyst in the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.