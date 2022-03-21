 FCC, NTIA name representatives for spectrum tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC, NTIA name representatives for spectrum tie-up

21 MAR 2022
deal details

US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) named staff members to take part in cross-advisory committees as part of a plan to work together on spectrum issues.

The announcement on 18 March follows details the organisations issued in February to coordinate their spectrum management efforts after a dust-up with the aviation industry over AT&T and Verizon’s C-band deployments near airports.

The increased cooperation included the creation of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative, which called for the two government entities to participate in cross-agency advisory groups.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel named Jessica Quinley to participate as an observer in NTIA’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.

Quinley currently serves as an acting legal adviser in the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

On the NTIA side, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson named policy spectrum specialist Douglas Brake and Timothy May, a senior adviser in the Office of the Assistant Secretary, to participate in the FCC’s Technological Advisory Council and its Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, respectively.

Brake previously directed the broadband and spectrum policy work at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Before joining NTIA, May was a policy analyst in the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

FCC targets VoIP duo over spam call failings

NTIA, FCC commit to spectrum management changes

La FCC reúne un grupo de expertos para impulsar la 6G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association