FCC mulls further national security measures

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the agenda for its next open meeting, highlighting a new national security screen and public safety measures prioritised in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated Commissioners would consider questions relating to national security and law enforcement at the meeting on 30 September, with a particular focus on companies with a significant level of non-domestic ownership.

US law requires companies to inform the Department of Commerce if an overseas business owns or controls 10 per cent or more of the business.

This is the second time the FCC has suggested moves to promote national security: it is already mulling a proposal to deny licences to companies seeking to use equipment made by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.

Also on the agenda is the impact of power cuts on service providers, which was cited as major cause of network outages during Hurricane Ida, which hit the US mainland in late August.

The Commision also plans to discuss a new direction for 4.9GHz spectrum, seeking to increase the use of the band while ensuring current public safety users can still access it.

Rosenworcel added the FCC will begin exploring “the current and future spectrum needs of IoT connectivity”.

She referenced telemedicine, smart transportation networks and precision agriculture as industries which will rely on IoT.