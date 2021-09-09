 FCC mulls further national security measures - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC mulls further national security measures

09 SEP 2021

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the agenda for its next open meeting, highlighting a new national security screen and public safety measures prioritised in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated Commissioners would consider questions relating to national security and law enforcement at the meeting on 30 September, with a particular focus on companies with a significant level of non-domestic ownership.

US law requires companies to inform the Department of Commerce if an overseas business owns or controls 10 per cent or more of the business.

This is the second time the FCC has suggested moves to promote national security: it is already mulling a proposal to deny licences to companies seeking to use equipment made by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.

Also on the agenda is the impact of power cuts on service providers, which was cited as major cause of network outages during Hurricane Ida, which hit the US mainland in late August.

The Commision also plans to discuss a new direction for 4.9GHz spectrum, seeking to increase the use of the band while ensuring current public safety users can still access it.

Rosenworcel added the FCC will begin exploring “the current and future spectrum needs of IoT connectivity”.

She referenced telemedicine, smart transportation networks and precision agriculture as industries which will rely on IoT.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction

FCC expects 5G boost after handing-out C-band licences

FCC expands scope of rip and replace programme

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association