Home

FCC mulls further Huawei, ZTE restrictions

13 OCT 2022

News site Axios reported the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) was plotting a ban on the sale of new Huawei and ZTE equipment to further restrict their business in the country due to national security concerns.

Axios stated FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel detailed the plan internally earlier this month and, if the move proceeds, it would be the first time the regulator banned electronic equipment due to security concerns.

The news site noted the ban would only apply to fresh equipment sales, meaning Huawei and ZTE would still be able to punt equipment already approved by the FCC.

A law passed in 2021 prohibits the FCC from licensing radio equipment made by companies deemed national security threats, with the regulator subsequently naming several it believed were a danger.

In March, the FCC added Moscow-headquartered Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA to the list, with Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) and operator China Unicom Americas named last month.

Axios reported the FCC’s latest move again targets prohibition on sales of video surveillance equipment used for public safety from Hytera Communications Corporation, Hikvision and Dahua Technology Company.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

