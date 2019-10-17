 FCC moves closer to T-Mobile, Sprint clearance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC moves closer to T-Mobile, Sprint clearance

17 OCT 2019

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) looked set to approve T-Mobile US and Sprint’s proposed merger by the slimmest of majorities, after two of the regulator’s five commissioners voted against giving the deal a green light.

Geoffrey Starks (pictured, second from right) and Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured, far left) voted against the merger, with both citing an expected negative impact on competition and ultimately on consumers.

In a statement, Starks accused the FCC and Department of Justice (DoJ) of ignoring expert advice which indicated the original merger proposal would “likely harm competition and raise prices”, by subsequently accepting “paper-thin commitments” by the operators to expand broadband access and 5G coverage.

He said the commitments “cannot mask reality”, namely that a reduction in operator numbers from four to three “will hurt competition”.

Rosenworcel took a similar line: “We’ve all seen what happens when markets become more concentrated after a merger like this”, she stated, citing the airline and pharmaceutical sectors as examples. “There’s no reason to think this time will be different. Overwhelming evidence demonstrates that the T-Mobile Sprint merger will reduce competition, raise prices, lower quality and slow innovation.”

FCC chief Ajit Pai (pictured, centre) recently resisted calls by politicians and groups opposing the deal to extend the commission’s review of the planned merger. Pai and two other commissioners have supported the tie-up since before the DoJ gave its blessing in July.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

T-Mobile flips merger foe with 5G promise

Critics renew calls for Sprint, T-Mobile merger delay

US plans $1B pot to strip out kit from Huawei, others

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association