 FCC moves against China Telecom, Unicom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC moves against China Telecom, Unicom

24 APR 2020

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) demanded the US subsidiaries of China Telecom and China Unicom prove they do not pose a threat to national security, as the regulator moved closer to revoking their authorisations to operate in the country.

Specifically, the FCC asked the companies to demonstrate they are not subject to the influence or control of the Chinese government, and explain why it is in the public interest that they retain their licences. It made similar requests of international termination service provider Pacific Networks and its subsidiary ComNet, which it said are indirectly owned by the Chinese government.

The regulator also ordered China Telecom to respond to allegations made by the US government that it provided inaccurate information about its cybersecurity and data storage practices, and that its operations pose “substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks”.

It gave the companies 30 days to respond.

Earlier this month, US president Donald Trump formed a special committee to assess telecoms licences and applications for potential national security threats, and report its findings to the FCC.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai (pictured) said in a statement the agency’s move reflects “deep concern” shared by multiple government departments that the companies are vulnerable “to the exploitation, influence and control of the Chinese Communist Party”.

“We simply cannot take a risk and hope for the best when it comes to the security of our networks.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Nokia loses out on China Unicom-Telecom 5G SA deal

FCC approves rural 5G fund, 6GHz rules

China Telecom adds 12M 5G users as profit dips
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association