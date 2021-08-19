 FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction

19 AUG 2021

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the list of bidders for an upcoming 3.45GHz spectrum auction, setting the stage for another bidding war between the nation’s largest operators.

Operators are expected to use the mid-band spectrum to offer 5G services. AT&T and T-Mobile US are both on the list of approved bidders which completed applications, with a company named Weminuche reportedly registering on behalf of Dish Network.

Verizon, participating as Cellco Partnership, is on a list of bidders with incomplete applications at this time.

The list of companies with completed applications also includes a number of regional operators including Blue Ridge Wireless, East Kentucky Network, Raptor Wireless and Resound Networks.

Some lesser-known entities have also completed applications, including an organisation called 3D Built and an individual named Branden Jaquays.

Designation of an application as complete does not automatically qualify an applicant to hold an FCC licence, with winning bidders required to submit a long-form application after the close of the auction.

The FCC received a total of 42 applications, 16 of which are currently incomplete. The auction is set to begin October 5, with ten licences of 10 MHz up for grabs in each of 416 Partial Economic Areas.

Spectrum on offer is adjacent to Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) bands auctioned in 2020.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AT&T explores private 5G with University of Tennessee

Verizon delays return to offices

Qualcomm lets dedicated drone platform fly

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association