 FCC grants Verizon permission to lock new devices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC grants Verizon permission to lock new devices

27 JUN 2019

Verizon won approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to lock new devices to its network for 60 days after they are sold, a move the operator said will help prevent fraud and theft.

AT&T, T-Mobile US and Sprint all already require phones stay attached to their networks for a certain period of time before users can ask to have them unlocked. Verizon was the only major operator in the country to offer devices unlocked from the time of sale.

In a statement, Verizon Wireless chief Ronan Dunne called the decision “a win for consumers…and a strong message to identity thieves, fraudsters and criminals who are looking to steal phones and customer information”.

He added devices will automatically be unlocked after the 60 day hold expires.

When Verizon made its application in February, Dunne said the temporary lock would have “virtually no impact” on legitimate customers given so few switch carriers within the first two months, but noted it will “enhance the digital security of our devices” by reducing incentives for thieves.

The operator highlighted theft as a growing problem: In 2018, it said nearly 7,000 customers per month were impacted by theft, up from 4,800 in 2017.

Additionally, costs related to handset fraud increased from $115 million in 2017 to $190 million in 2018, and jumped 93 per cent year-on-year to $34 million in January 2019, Verizon said.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon-owned Visible ditches data speed cap

Ligado pressures FCC for decision on network plan

Verizon CTO talks mobile 5G progress

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association